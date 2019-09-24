  • Kennywood's Phantom Fright Nights to feature new haunts

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Fall is officially here, and that means it's almost time for the haunts of Kennywood's Phantom Fright Nights.

    One of this year's features is a new haunted house, Shady Grove Memorial Hospital, with a rumored evil doctor on the loose.

    You'll also encounter Pennywise the clown in Kennywood's IT: The 4D Experience.  The movie is based on Stephen King's movie "IT." 

    Rides are also open including the Steel Curtain, Phantom's Revenge, Skycoaster, Sky Rocket and more.

    Phantom Fright Nights opens Sept. 27 and runs on select nights through Oct. 27.  CLICK HERE for ticket information.

     

