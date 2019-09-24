WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Fall is officially here, and that means it's almost time for the haunts of Kennywood's Phantom Fright Nights.
One of this year's features is a new haunted house, Shady Grove Memorial Hospital, with a rumored evil doctor on the loose.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
You'll also encounter Pennywise the clown in Kennywood's IT: The 4D Experience. The movie is based on Stephen King's movie "IT."
>>RELATED: Kennywood's Thunderbolt will not be operating during Phantom Fright Nights this fall
TRENDING NOW:
- Face transplant recipient, one of world's first, says donor face has started to fail
- Man dies after being shot while walking home in Munhall
- Contagious skin infection affecting students in local school district
- VIDEO: Injuries force local high school football team to forfeit game
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Rides are also open including the Steel Curtain, Phantom's Revenge, Skycoaster, Sky Rocket and more.
Phantom Fright Nights opens Sept. 27 and runs on select nights through Oct. 27. CLICK HERE for ticket information.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}