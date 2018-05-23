  • Kennywood's 'Phantom's Revenge' nominated for Best Roller Coaster

    PITTSBURGH - The most popular rollercoaster attraction at Kennywood has been nominated for a prestigious award. 

    “Phantom’s Revenge,” a thrilling coaster that brings guests frighteningly close to the ‘Thunderbolt,’ was nominated in the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for “Best Roller Coaster” -- along with 19 other popular coasters across the country. 

    As of Wednesday afternoon, Phantom’s Revenge (formerly known as the Steel Phantom) was ranked No. 1 in the leaderboard – with “Goliath” from Six Flags Great America and “Phoenix” at Knoebels Amusement Resort following behind at second and third, respectively. 

    The coasters nominated come from Cedar Point, Busch Gardens, Kennywood, SeaWorld and other great amusement parks across the United States. 

    You can cast your vote for Phantom’s Revenge HERE

     
     

