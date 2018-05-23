PITTSBURGH - The most popular rollercoaster attraction at Kennywood has been nominated for a prestigious award.
“Phantom’s Revenge,” a thrilling coaster that brings guests frighteningly close to the ‘Thunderbolt,’ was nominated in the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for “Best Roller Coaster” -- along with 19 other popular coasters across the country.
Related Headlines
PHOTOS: Thomas Town at Kennywood construction underway
As of Wednesday afternoon, Phantom’s Revenge (formerly known as the Steel Phantom) was ranked No. 1 in the leaderboard – with “Goliath” from Six Flags Great America and “Phoenix” at Knoebels Amusement Resort following behind at second and third, respectively.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man impersonates nurse, responds to emergencies at Pittsburgh hospital
- NFL announces new National Anthem policy for players
- Man convicted in decades old Westmoreland Co. rape case is granted new trial
- VIDEO: Loch Ness Monster: Fact or Fiction?
The coasters nominated come from Cedar Point, Busch Gardens, Kennywood, SeaWorld and other great amusement parks across the United States.
You can cast your vote for Phantom’s Revenge HERE.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}