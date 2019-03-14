Lane closures on Route 19 in place through early May

PITTSBURGH - Long-term lane restrictions began Thursday morning along Route 19 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) in Pittsburgh.
The restrictions -- which include left lane closures in both directions -- will be in place in the area of the Shaler Street Bridge overpass, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The left lanes will be closed to traffic around the clock through early May, PennDOT said.
While the restrictions are in place, crews will be continuing utility installation for the replacement of the Shaler Street Bridge.
