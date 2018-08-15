GREENSBURG, Pa. - Twenty priests in the Diocese of Greensburg were named in the grand jury report on sexual abuse of children in the Catholic Church in six Pennsylvania dioceses.
Four of the 20 priests are still living, although one of their names is redacted from the report.
In the days leading up to the grand jury report’s Tuesday release, the diocese said no priests subject to credible claims are currently serving.
John Sweeney
Rev. John Sweeney pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 10-year-old boy, it was announced July 31. The abuse happened while Sweeney was the pastor of St. Margaret Mary in Lower Burrell and the boy was a fourth-grade student at the church’s school in 1991-92.
Roger Sinclair
Rev. Roger Sinclair served in Uniontown, Latrobe, Kittanning and finally the Archdiocese for the Military Services. He was removed in 2002.
According to the grand jury report, two mothers claimed in 1981 that Sinclair molested their sons when they were 14 years old. A third victim came forward in the early 2000s.
Gregory Premoshis
Rev. Gregory Premoshis served as a teacher at several schools, including in Greensburg and Connellsville.
In 2002, a victim came forward and said he was molested by Premoshis from 1980 to 1982, according to the grand jury report. The allegations included “wrestling matches” and sleepovers.
Premoshis admitted to being aroused by the boy, the report said.
