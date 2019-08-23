Local doctor shows what vaping can do to your body

PITTSBURGH - Last week Channel 11 told you that UPMC doctors had seen four patients who experiencing severe lung injuries and pneumonia symptoms.
Doctors believe those symptoms are the result of vaping. Now that number has jumped.
Watch the video above to hear from a pulmonologist about the danger of vaping how it affects the body.
TRENDING NOW:
- Vehicle fire snarls traffic on Parkway East inbound
- School bus driver killed stepping on live wires after crash
- Woman hurt in third downtown Pittsburgh stabbing this month
- VIDEO: God got a hole in one: North Carolina golf course struck by lightning, leaves its mark
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}