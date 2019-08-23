  • Local doctor shows what vaping can do to your body

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Last week Channel 11 told you that UPMC doctors had seen four patients who experiencing severe lung injuries and pneumonia symptoms.

    Doctors believe those symptoms are the result of vaping. Now that number has jumped.

    Watch the video above to hear from a pulmonologist about the danger of vaping how it affects the body. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories