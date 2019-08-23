PITTSBURGH - A woman was stabbed Friday afternoon along Market Street, the third stabbing in downtown Pittsburgh this month.
The stabbing was reported about 12:30 p.m. in Triangle Park, which is surrounded by Market Street and Liberty and Fifth avenues.
Related Headlines
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is at the scene getting updates and will have the latest developments on Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
Police said the woman was stabbed in her arm. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
A man who is considered a suspect was arrested, police said. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.
Police just told me a woman was stabbed in Triangle Park. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition. One person was detained. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/ayihlXMHiA— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) August 23, 2019
Last week, a man was stabbed downtown and chased to Market Square. Several days earlier, two women, one of whom died, were stabbed at a bus stop on Sixth Avenue.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Kansas City woman thought she had water in ear, but doctors find brown recluse spider
- 2-year-old girl drowns in pool in Fayette County
- Full-figured feline looking for forever home in Philadelphia
- VIDEO: God got a hole in one: North Carolina golf course struck by lightning, leaves its mark
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}