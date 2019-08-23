  • Woman hurt in third downtown Pittsburgh stabbing this month

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A woman was stabbed Friday afternoon along Market Street, the third stabbing in downtown Pittsburgh this month.

    The stabbing was reported about 12:30 p.m. in Triangle Park, which is surrounded by Market Street and Liberty and Fifth avenues.

    Related Headlines

    Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is at the scene getting updates and will have the latest developments on Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

    Police said the woman was stabbed in her arm. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

    A man who is considered a suspect was arrested, police said. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

    Last week, a man was stabbed downtown and chased to Market Square. Several days earlier, two women, one of whom died, were stabbed at a bus stop on Sixth Avenue.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories