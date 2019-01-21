  • Local domestic violence shelter in danger of closing because of government shutdown

    KITTANNING, Pa. - A local domestic violence and sexual assault shelter is facing the possibility of closing its doors if the government shutdown isn’t resolved in the near future.

    HAVIN gets around half of its funding from the Victims of Crime Act, a federal program.

    That funding could run out by the end of February, which would put the shelter in a difficult place.

    "We have 15 staff members that do 24/7 critical, life-saving services. If I don't have them here we're going to have to shut down,” said HAVIN Executive Director Jo Ellen Bowman.

