  • Local mom facing charges after her infant was assaulted

    SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A local mother is now facing charges after her infant was assaulted.

    Text messages showed Katie Easley knew about the injuries but didn't get the baby help, police said.

    The baby's father, Jamie Easley, was charged with the actual assault that happened back in September at their Shaler Township home.

    He admitted to shaking the four-and-a-half week old baby because she wouldn't stop crying, police said.

    The baby had a lot of critical injuries including a skull fracture and a broken arm, police said. 

