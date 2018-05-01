0 Local restaurant temporarily closed after vandals break in

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - A restaurant in Squirrel Hill is temporarily closed after being broken into and vandalized on Saturday.

The owner of Tan Lac Vien on Murray Avenue told Channel 11 the vandalism is bizarre. She said whoever is responsible acted like it was their home – eating and sleeping there before trashing the place.

“It’s disheartening to see something like this happen,” said Thy Chan.

Chan gave Channel 11 a tour of the damage, which covers three floors, Tuesday afternoon.

“You can tell they ripped out drywall, and then right here, they put a hole through that,” she said.

Chan told us her door on the second floor was pried open, a sink ripped off the wall, and she's now left with severe water damage. The storage room was also trashed.

“It doesn’t make sense, I don’t understand it,” she said.

Chan said whoever is responsible brought a pillow, a blanket and jerseys. They even lined four chairs up as if they were about to take a nap. And the bizarre actions didn't end there.

“Right here, you can see there’s candy wrappers, cigarette butts, so they were smoking, drinking,” she said.

Chan said the security cameras they have don’t record video.

“Definitely going to upgrade our system, change our doors,” she said.

Police are investigating. Because of all the damage, Chan doesn’t expect to reopen for a few weeks.

