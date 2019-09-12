A Beaver County teenager spent the last 10 days in hospitals after she says she developed an illness from vaping.
The teen told Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca she had severe pain and was having difficulty breathing after vaping around the clock for the last year.
Doctors at Children’s Hospital treated her and are extremely concerned about the vaping trend. UPMC Officials tell Channel 11 they have seen 22 vaping-related patients.
The teen tells Channel 11 she hopes her story can be used as a deterrent for other kids who want to vape. Hear from her on Channel 11 at 5.
