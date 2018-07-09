0 Local woman fighting for change to better protect victims of abuse across Pa.

There's a new plea to better protect victims of abuse across Pennsylvania from a local woman who knows the pain first-hand.

Concerns with the justice system have led to protests in the streets after the shooting death of Antwon Rose brought the simmering to a boiling point.

Related Headlines Marsy's Law advocate visits Pittsburgh to stump for new law

But this isn't a new concern for some.

"Sometimes you get frustrated with the system when you do file charges and they don't do anything and your life's in danger and you kind of give up on the process," said domestic violence victim Stephanie Fox.

Fox is an advocate for victims rights. A decade ago, she was a victim of domestic abuse.

"I can't tell you how many couches that my kids and I stayed on or people's game rooms because I knew I couldn't go back home. But I never knew if he was still incarcerated, not incarcerated or what the status was," Fox said.

TRENDING NOW:

For 14 years she dealt with physical abuse and filed charges on several occasions -- but little changed.

"We have a right to have a voice too. I can't tell you how many hearings I went into and there was already an agreement done and I never even got to speak," Fox said.

Fox is a strong supporter of Marsy's Law, a victims bill of rights that supporters are pushing to become an amendment in the state constitution.

DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

A version of the bill passed the senate unanimously and is now being considered in the House.

Fox hopes the final version could be in front of voters at the end of 2019, giving voices to victims no matter what gender, race or income.

"I'm very confident and I'll be out there speaking for it and advocating for it until then," Fox said

Critics argue Marsy's Law is redundant since other victims rights laws are already in place, but supported say those don't go far enough.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.