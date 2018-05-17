  • Lower speeds, extra bike lanes possibly coming to improve cycling safety

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Lower speeds or extra bike lanes could be on the table in parts of Pittsburgh.

    It's all part of an effort to improve safety for cyclists.

    On Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m., the potential changes that could make it safer.

    City officials said Ellsworth Avenue is the second most-biked route in all of Pittsburgh, but there isn't much for bicyclists other than a few shared lane markings, many of which are hard to see.

    That could soon change.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lower speeds, extra bike lanes possibly coming to improve cycling safety

  • Headline Goes Here

    Restaurant owner arrested, accused of sexually assaulting sleeping woman

  • Headline Goes Here

    Stranger grabs girl outside school, tries to assault her

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bell's single lifts Pirates over reeling White Sox 3-2

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh native David Tepper 'thrilled' to be next owner of Carolina Panthers