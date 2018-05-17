Lower speeds, extra bike lanes possibly coming to improve cycling safety

PITTSBURGH - Lower speeds or extra bike lanes could be on the table in parts of Pittsburgh.
It's all part of an effort to improve safety for cyclists.
On Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m., the potential changes that could make it safer.
City officials said Ellsworth Avenue is the second most-biked route in all of Pittsburgh, but there isn't much for bicyclists other than a few shared lane markings, many of which are hard to see.
That could soon change.
TRENDING NOW:
- Ex-fiance of Aliquippa woman killed in driveway says he has 'nothing to hide'
- Vehicle smashes into Brentwood building
- Angel floating over truck captured on security camera in stunning video, but is it real?
- VIDEO: Residents being forced to fix cracked, broken sidewalks
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}