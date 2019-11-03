EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Thanksgiving is more than three weeks away, but this year’s new giant balloons for the Manhattan parade were already out for a test flight.
The stars of the spectacle appeared at the Meadowlands sports complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday to make sure they hold up in the wind.
You can catch all the parade action right here on Channel 11 starting at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving morning!
The lineup for this year’s parade features Astronaut Snoopy, Netflix’s “Green Eggs and Ham” and SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary, while heritage balloons include fan favorite Smokey Bear. Unveiled this year will be contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama’s balloon “Love Flies Up to the Sky.”
On Saturday, the piloting teams guided the balloons around the Meadowlands parking lot.
The 93rd Thanksgiving Day Parade steps off on Nov. 28 in New York City.
TRENDING NOW:
- Braddock police chief arrested after violent incident with girlfriend, documents say
- ’A piece of me is really missing’: Nalani Johnson's mother speaks about daughter's death
- Steelers, Mike Tomlin fined $100k for violating NFL injury policy
- VIDEO: Heavenly moves: Florida priest steals show at high school pep rally with dancing skills
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}