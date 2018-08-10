Man accused in double shooting outside Pittsburgh Giant Eagle in custody

PITTSBURGH - The man accused in the double shooting outside the Giant Eagle in Greenfield last week is in police custody.
Channel 11’s Courtney Brennan has learned Zai Quan Henderson, 21, of Hazelwood, just turned himself in to police.
Police had an arrest warrant out for Henderson in connection with the shooting that left a man and a woman hospitalized.
Police they got calls for a “gun battle” after a man and woman were shot in the parking lot at the Giant Eagle on Murray Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman shot.
