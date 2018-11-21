NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - An 85-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot Tuesday night at a business in North Braddock, police said.
North Braddock police were dispatched to a business in the 600 block of Jones Avenue around 8:10 p.m. for a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found the man shot multiple times inside.
He was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Investigators told Channel 11 this shooting is related to a shooting Monday at the same business. Police are still trying to determine the motive for both shootings.
Allegheny County police said they are still investigating but are planning to make an arrest for both shootings.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact Allegheny County police.
