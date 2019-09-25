  • Man accused fatal shooting outside of Jeannette High School football game appears in court

    Updated:

    The man accused of fatally shooting another man at a Jeannette High School football game was in court today.

    Channel 11’s Erin Clarke sat in on the preliminary hearing and spoke with the alleged shooter’s attorney, family and the victim’s family. That story tonight on Channel 11 News at 6.

    Related Headlines

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories