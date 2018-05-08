Man accused of impersonating police officer, attacking victim with brick has case postponed

PITTSBURGH - David Russell, 73, is almost healed after being attacked in his Squirrel Hill apartment by man who identified himself as a police officer.
Police charged Matthew Morrow after he pretended to be a police officer to get himself inside Russell’s Murray Avenue apartment, then pretended he needed to fix a leak.
That's when Russell said Morrow picked up a brick and threw it at him.
In court on Tuesday, Russell and his sister waited four hours for Morrow's preliminary hearing, but it was postponed.
Russell's bandages are gone, his face is almost healed and he's relived Morrow is still in jail.
"This guy can't go back on the street. He shouldn't be walking on the street no more. He's gonna kill someone or someone will kill him," Russell said.
Morrow's next preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 21.
