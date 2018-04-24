  • Man accused of trying to lure teenage girls in Butler

    BUTLER, Pa. - A 65-year-old man is behind bars, accused of trying to lure two teenage girls. 

    Police said Edward Osche approached the girls as they walked along East Brady Street in Butler Sunday and asked them, “Hey girls, do you want to get into the car?"

    Osche is now in the Butler County Jail on $100,000 bail. 

    WPXI's Amy Marcinkiewicz is talking with police and learning how they tracked down the suspect for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.  

