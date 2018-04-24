BUTLER, Pa. - A 65-year-old man is behind bars, accused of trying to lure two teenage girls.
Police said Edward Osche approached the girls as they walked along East Brady Street in Butler Sunday and asked them, “Hey girls, do you want to get into the car?"
Related Headlines
Osche is now in the Butler County Jail on $100,000 bail.
WPXI's Amy Marcinkiewicz is talking with police and learning how they tracked down the suspect for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Kyle Plush case: Body cameras show cops stayed in car during search for teen dying in van
- Florida judge does not return to courtroom after berating frail inmate who died 3 days later
- Parents charged after babysitter accidentally burns 3-month-old
- RAW VIDEO: Hill District church fire
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}