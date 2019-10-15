PITTSBURGH - A man police said robbed at least six Z-Trip drivers at gunpoint in the area of Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood was arrested Monday.
Tyler Aycox-Neal, 19, is charged in the robberies that have happened over the last couple weeks.
According to police, Aycox-Neal would pre-order rides, wear all black and then show a gun or point it at the drivers. He was able to steal a couple hundred dollars.
Pittsburgh police started tracking Aycox-Neal after they received repeated reports of robberies. They determined he used his mother's credit card for some of the incidents.
Three of the robberies happened within about 200 feet of his mother's house, where he lives, on Glen Mawr Street, police said.
Aycox-Neal was caught while allegedly preparing to rob another driver, investigators said.
