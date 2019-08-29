POLK, Pa. - A man charged in a Venango County homicide investigation is now behind bars in Pennsylvania.
Police found Salina Chilson's decomposing body inside a Polk home in July.
The home belongs to Clayton Hindman and according to police, he was living there.
He was taken into custody in Missouri and extradited to Pennsylvania on homicide charges.
