KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police uncovered what appeared to be the necessary materials for a meth lab at a motel in Kennedy Township.
According to investigators, officers were first called to the Hilltop Inn on Kisow Drive around 1 p.m. Wednesday for a domestic disturbance between a man and woman.
However, when they got there, they found "materials consistent with making meth in the room."
The man involved, who ran from the motel, was later found by police at a nearby storage facility and taken into custody.
It is unclear what, if any, charges will be filed against the man and woman.
Channel 11's Michele Newell has the latest details on why police say there is no danger to the public – on 11 at 11.
