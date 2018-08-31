Man attempted to lure children into his car with candy, neighbors say

NEW CASTLE, Pa. - New Castle police are looking into two possible attempted child lurings in August.
Police tell Channel 11 neighbors reported seeing a man in a car slowing down and offering candy to children to get in his car on Halco Drive and Laurel Boulevard.
Channel 11 is Amy Marcinkiewicz is talking with police and going to the neighborhoods, for Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Experts change policy for keeping children in rear-facing car seats
- Parents claim children's youth football team deceived them
- Labor Day 2018 deals and sales from Macy's, Walmart, Best Buy and more
- VIDEO: UK considers banning energy drink sales to minors
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}