  • Man charged in overdose death to face judge

    BUTLER, Pa. - The man police said is responsible for providing drugs that led to a woman’s death will be in court Wednesday. 

    Shaun Long is accused of giving a woman fentanyl late last year in Clarion County. 

    Investigators said after she overdosed, he refused to call 911. 

    Kayla Dunlap’s body was discovered behind the Oneida Valley Dam in Butler County.  

    Investigators said Long drove there and dumped her body. 

    Channel 11 will be following the case as it develops in court today.  Refresh WPXI.com for updates. 

     

     

