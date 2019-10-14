PITTSBURGH - A man was critically wounded in a shooting late Sunday night in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, police said.
Officers responded just before 11 p.m. to the 7700 block of Frankstown Avenue after they were alerted to the shooting by a ShotSpotter report.
The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.
A man was seen in handcuffs, but it’s unclear whether he was involved in the shooting.
Police and homicide detectives were called to investigate.
Sunday night’s incident happened in the same area where a man was found shot to death in a car Oct. 2.
