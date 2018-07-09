  • Man facing charges after driving car through rally for Antwon Rose

    NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - A man is facing charges after allegedly driving his car through a group of protesters.

    Ronald Hinerman was arrested after his vehicle struck a man on Route 30.

    Protesters shut down roads in North Versailles and East Pittsburgh on Sunday, demanding justice for Antwon Rose.

    The 17-year-old was shot and killed last month by East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld.

    According to the criminal complaint, Hinerman pushed one protestor onto the hood of his car and backed into the middle of the intersection.

    The protester told police he was not injured.

    Police took Hinerman into custody at the scene Sunday and charged him Monday with recklessly endangering another person.

    Police said they took Hinerman to the station Sunday, but then transferred him to a hospital because he developed a medical condition. 

