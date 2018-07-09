NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - A man is facing charges after allegedly driving his car through a group of protesters.
Ronald Hinerman was arrested after his vehicle struck a man on Route 30.
Related Headlines
Protesters shut down roads in North Versailles and East Pittsburgh on Sunday, demanding justice for Antwon Rose.
The 17-year-old was shot and killed last month by East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld.
DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP
According to the criminal complaint, Hinerman pushed one protestor onto the hood of his car and backed into the middle of the intersection.
The protester told police he was not injured.
Police took Hinerman into custody at the scene Sunday and charged him Monday with recklessly endangering another person.
Police said they took Hinerman to the station Sunday, but then transferred him to a hospital because he developed a medical condition.
RELATED STORIES:
- LIVE UPDATES: Protest for Antwon Rose closes Route 30, car drives through it
- Officer who shot Antwon Rose in East Pittsburgh identified as Michael Rosfeld
- Peduto, Fitzgerald praise protesters, police for calm demonstrations
- Protests continue over the death of Antwon Rose
- Timeline of East Pittsburgh traffic stop, shooting death of 17-year-old
- Civilian Police Review Board of Allegheny County meets after deadly shooting
- What we know now about Antwon Rose, 17-year-old fatally shot by police
- List of fatal officer-involved shootings in Allegheny County
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}