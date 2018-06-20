  • POLICE SHOOTING: Timeline of East Pittsburgh traffic stop, shooting death of 17-year-old

    Updated:

    A 17-year-old boy died Tuesday night after he was shot by police during a traffic stop in East Pittsburgh. Here is a timeline of events:

    17-year-old shot, killed by police

    8:20 p.m. Tuesday

    • Police called to Kirkpatrick Avenue in North Braddock after receiving reports of shots fired. A 22-year-old man was found shot.

    8:48 p.m. Tuesday

    • Report that a vehicle possibly connected to the North Braddock shooting is stopped by police on Grandview Avenue in East Pittsburgh. Shots reportedly fired.

    9:44 p.m. Tuesday

    • Channel 11 News arrives at Grandview Avenue scene. Crew witnessed heavy police presence. Was told to move back a short time later.

    10:58 p.m. Tuesday

    • Allegheny County Police confirm one of three people in the vehicle stopped on Grandview Avenue was shot and taken to a hospital.

    1 a.m. Wednesday

    • Police confirm a 17-year-old was shot and killed during the traffic stop on Grandview Avenue. The driver was arrested. A third person got away.

    1:27 a.m. Wednesday

    • Authorities confirm the vehicle stopped on Grandview Avenue by East Pittsburgh police matched the description of one seen fleeing the North Braddock shooting scene. The 17-year-old and another person ran as an officer placed handcuffs on the driver. The 17-year-old was shot by police and was pronounced dead at McKeesport Hospital.

    11:30 a.m. Wednesday

    • Community sources tell Channel 11 News the 17-year-old killed was Antwon Rose. He attended Woodland Hills High School last year.

