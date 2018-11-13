Man jailed after allegedly threatening employees at magistrate's office

A Butler County man is in jail after police say he threatened two people at a magistrate’s office.
Jeremy Flood was angry after an ex-girlfriend filed a protection from abuse order against him, police said.
The incident was disturbing enough that the magistrate called police.
Amy Marcinkiewicz talks to the police chief about what Flood said and why the magistrate’s office took him seriously, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
