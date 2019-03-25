PITTSBURGH - One of the suspects in a deadly shooting near Schenley Park was sentenced to 17 1/2 to 40 years after pleading guilty.
Shayne Craighead pleaded guilty to one count each of third degree murer, robbery, receiving stolen property and other charges in connection with the death of Hasan Ishmael Abdul-Rabb.
>>RELATED: Two men arrested in deadly shooting near Schenley Park
Rabb was shot and killed on Ward Street in May 2018.
Witnesses said it appeared there was some sort of altercation before the shot was fired and then Abdul-Rabb's body had been shoved out of the car.
Velmon Dowling was also charged in the case.
TRENDING NOW:
- American Airlines canceling 90 flights a day after Boeing 737 Max planes grounded
- Off-duty firefighter hears gunshot, runs back into local theater to help victim
- Juror who was removed from Michael Rosfeld case on final day of testimony speaks out
- VIDEO: Mom says son's vaping overdose at school nearly killed him
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}