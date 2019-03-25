  • Man sentenced to 17+ years for deadly shooting near Schenley Park

    PITTSBURGH - One of the suspects in a deadly shooting near Schenley Park was sentenced to 17 1/2 to 40 years after pleading guilty.

    Shayne Craighead pleaded guilty to one count each of third degree murer, robbery, receiving stolen property and other charges in connection with the death of Hasan Ishmael Abdul-Rabb.

    Rabb was shot and killed on Ward Street in May 2018. 

    Witnesses said it appeared there was some sort of altercation before the shot was fired and then Abdul-Rabb's body had been shoved out of the car.  

    Velmon Dowling was also charged in the case.

