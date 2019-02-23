Man shot, killed in East Liberty being remembered by loved ones

PITTSBURGH - A well-known man in the community is being remembered for the author and photographer he was.
Norman Manuel was shot and killed in East Liberty earlier this week.
Police have no suspects and no motive.
Manuel proposed to his girlfriend just weeks ago.
Only on 11 at 11, how his loved ones are remembering the life he lived.
TRENDING NOW:
- Patriots owner Robert Kraft facing prostitution charge in Florida
- Anonymous letter could shed light on decades-old disappearance
- Mother charged after baby overdoses days before 1st birthday
- VIDEO: Alabama Woman Accused of Trolling Obituaries to Find Burglary Victims
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}