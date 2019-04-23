  • Man stopped with gun at Pittsburgh airport hours after woman found with gun

    MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was caught with a handgun at the Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint Monday afternoon, hours after a woman was stopped with a gun, authorities said.

    The man, who is from California, was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers for having a .22 caliber revolver, according to the TSA.

    Officials said the man’s gun was not loaded.

    On Monday morning, a West Virginia woman was caught with a 9 mm handgun that was loaded with eight bullets, the TSA said.

    In both instances, Allegheny County Police were called to confiscate the guns, detain the travelers for questioning and cite them on weapons violations, officials said.

    The guns found Monday marked the 10th and 11th guns stopped by TSA officers at the checkpoint so far in 2019.

