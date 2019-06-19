WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A man suspected of shooting and killing another man at a home in Wilkinsburg turned himself in to police early Wednesday morning.
Police issued an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Alonzo Glen following the early-morning shooting on June 11.
Authorities said police and paramedics found the 49-year-old victim inside a home on Laketon Road. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Glen is charged with criminal homicide.
After Glen turned himself in, he was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.
