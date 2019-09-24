0 Man wondering who will take care of damage to property after massive water main break

PITTSBURGH - A man is left wondering whether he will get any help for damage to his property, which was right in the path of Friday's massive water main break in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood.

Kevin Kehren estimates a foot of water led to major soil erosion on his property, which is located in the midst of a cluster of homes impacted by the rushing water.

"My family was still in the house at the time. I couldn't even get past the water leak," Kehren said.

Despite the property damage and two flooded sheds, Kehren said he knows he's lucky because there is no water damage inside his home.

One of the sheds that flooded contained all of Kehren's lawn equipment, which he estimated to be worth $4,000 to $6,000.

Pennsylvania American Water said the company is still investigating the cause of the break to determine why the pipe broke well before its anticipated life expectancy. The company also said its insurance company is still investigating.

"What are we supposed to do about our damages? What is my neighbor supposed to do? His basement is still full of wet items, and he's going to start getting mold if it's not sooner than later," Kehren said.

Kehren contacted his insurance company, which said the damage is not covered.

"Right now, we're at a loss until someone decides to take care of it," Kehren said.

Part of East Agnew Avenue, where the break occurred, remains closed Tuesday as crews continue to work on the road.

