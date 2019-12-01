ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. - A Maryland State Police helicopter has hoisted an injured hiker to safety.
Police said the helicopter was used Friday to rescue a hiker with a leg injury from a ravine in Allegany County.
Hoist operation in Green Ridge State Forest Friday afternoon. Maryland State Police Trooper 3 assisted ground units in extracting an injured hiker. pic.twitter.com/1ZI7nCzwoP— Allegany County Department of Emergency Services (@AlleganyCoDES) November 30, 2019
Police said the helicopter maneuvered into position about 200 feet above a steep ravine. A rescue technician was lowered down to help the hiker and the pair were lifted back up into the helicopter.
The hiker was then transported to a local hospital.
