    ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. - A Maryland State Police helicopter has hoisted an injured hiker to safety.

    Police said the helicopter was used Friday to rescue a hiker with a leg injury from a ravine in Allegany County.

    Police said the helicopter maneuvered into position about 200 feet above a steep ravine. A rescue technician was lowered down to help the hiker and the pair were lifted back up into the helicopter.

    The hiker was then transported to a local hospital.

