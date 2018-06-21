Mayor vetoes ordinance allowing Finley the pig to live with family

The saga of Finley the pot-bellied pig has taken another dramatic, and perhaps final, turn.
The beloved family pet of Cody and Destiney Griffith is not allowed in Leechburg after a mayoral veto of legislation specifically crafted to accommodate Finley and similar pets this week, according to WPXI news partner TribLive.
The dispute began last year when borough council decided an obscure municipal ordinance barred the family from letting Finley live with them. The Griffiths say they consulted with borough officials before moving there and were told it was OK if the 50-pound pig lived with them.
They started a petition after the borough told them that that was not the case.
In May, the borough passed a measure that expanded the definition of what constitutes a household pet and covers related issues.
On Tuesday, Mayor Wayne Dobos vetoed that ordinance, and the council does not have enough votes for a supermajority to overrule the veto.
Read TribLive’s full story here.
