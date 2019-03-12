McCANDLESS, Pa. - McCandless officials are preparing for possible legal action following the alleged harassment of a female police recruit.
Police Chief David DiSanti and Lt. Jeffrey Basl were suspended for their alleged involvement, but both men are now back on the job.
Monday night, during the McCandless Council's executive session, borough leaders reportedly discussed a letter from a lawyer in Philadelphia regarding his representation of two people involved.
Channel 11's Renee Wallace just spoke to the only council member willing to talk publicly. Hear why he says he now fears for his community on 11 News at 5.
