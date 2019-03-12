  • Officials informed about lawyer's involvement in harassment investigation

    McCANDLESS, Pa. - McCandless officials are preparing for possible legal action following the alleged harassment of a female police recruit.

    Police Chief David DiSanti and Lt. Jeffrey Basl were suspended for their alleged involvement, but both men are now back on the job.

    Monday night, during the McCandless Council's executive session, borough leaders reportedly discussed a letter from a lawyer in Philadelphia regarding his representation of two people involved.

