McCANDLESS, Pa. - The McCandless council voted Monday to cut the pay of embattled police chief David DiSanti just one week after he rejoined the force.
DiSanti was placed on leave last fall and eventually suspended after he allegedly made inappropriate behavior toward a female recruit.
Download the WPXI News App for the latest updates from McCandless
He agreed to a corrective action plan earlier this month and returned to the job last Monday, Feb. 18.
At the council meeting on Feb. 25, however, members voted 5-1 to reduce his pay to $96,000 for the remainder of the year. Last year DiSanti made $119,000.
Councilman Gregory Walkauskas was the lone dissenting vote.
“Reducing someone’s salary is not a corrective action plan; it’s done purely for punitive purposes.,” he said.
After cutting his pay, the council voted on a resolution to fire the chief, but that failed 3-3.
"I do expect that at least making this motion allows people to see who was voting which way,” Councilman Steve Mertz said.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}