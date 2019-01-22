  • McCandless police chief suspended without pay

    MCCANDLESS, Pa. - McCandless Town Council suspended police chief Dave Disanti without pay after a closed-door meeting Monday night.

    Now, the council is working to come up with a corrective action plan before deciding whether or not to bring Chief Disanti back on the force.

    The only public citizen and McCandless resident in attendance told us what he witnessed. Channel 11's Renee Wallace is also talking to Disanti's attorney to see what happens now, for 11 News at 5:15 p.m.

