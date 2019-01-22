McCandless police chief suspended without pay

MCCANDLESS, Pa. - McCandless Town Council suspended police chief Dave Disanti without pay after a closed-door meeting Monday night.
RELATED: McCandless police lieutenant to be suspended on allegations of sexual misconduct, sources say
Now, the council is working to come up with a corrective action plan before deciding whether or not to bring Chief Disanti back on the force.
The only public citizen and McCandless resident in attendance told us what he witnessed. Channel 11's Renee Wallace is also talking to Disanti's attorney to see what happens now, for 11 News at 5:15 p.m.
RELATED:
- McCandless officer accused of misconduct attends due process hearing
- McCandless police chief, lieutenant will be allowed to respond to accusations
- McCandless officers take vote of no confidence against police chief
- McCandless police chief among officers suspended pending investigation
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}