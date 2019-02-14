  • McCandless police officers furious with decision to allow chief's return

    McCANDLESS, Pa. - Channel 11 has learned McCandless police officers are furious after finding out Chief Dave Disanti is returning to work monday.

    Disanti has been on  suspension without pay after while town council investigated allegations of inappropriate behavior towards a female police recruit

    After agreeing to a corrective action plan the chief is expected to resume command of the 24 officer dept monday, Feb 18.

    Disanti has denied any wrongdoing and said he is eager to get back to work

    But the rank and file are not at all happy and believe Town council has ignored their concerns.

