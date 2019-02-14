McCANDLESS, Pa. - Channel 11 has learned McCandless police officers are furious after finding out Chief Dave Disanti is returning to work monday.
Disanti has been on suspension without pay after while town council investigated allegations of inappropriate behavior towards a female police recruit
After agreeing to a corrective action plan the chief is expected to resume command of the 24 officer dept monday, Feb 18.
Disanti has denied any wrongdoing and said he is eager to get back to work
But the rank and file are not at all happy and believe Town council has ignored their concerns.
Channel 11's Renee Wallace is reviewing records sorrounding this investigation and working to get an official response.
