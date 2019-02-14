  • Suspended McCandless police chief plans to return to work Monday

    Updated:

    MCCANDLESS, Pa. - Suspended McCandless police Chief David DiSanti will be back to work on Monday.

    According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, DiSanti has received a corrective action plan.

    Related Headlines

    All of the details of the plan weren't available, but we know it includes sensitivity training.

    DiSanti was suspended without pay following allegations of inappropriate behavior from a female officer.

    RELATED HEADLINES:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories