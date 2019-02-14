Suspended McCandless police chief plans to return to work Monday

MCCANDLESS, Pa. - Suspended McCandless police Chief David DiSanti will be back to work on Monday.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, DiSanti has received a corrective action plan.
All of the details of the plan weren't available, but we know it includes sensitivity training.
DiSanti was suspended without pay following allegations of inappropriate behavior from a female officer.
