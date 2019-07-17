  • Crews worked through the night to restore water, fix sinkhole off of McKnight Road

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Some people in Ross Township have not had water since Tuesday morning, and it's partially because of a sinkhole that opened last week just off of McKnight Road.

    Residents of Waldorf Apartments don't have water, in addition to not being able to use McKnight Circle to access their buildings.

    Crews worked through the night to fix the sinkhole and restore water to residents.

    They told Channel 11 they were trying to create a channel for water to flow before the strong rain comes and in order to do that, they had to stop water service.

    "For our worker's safety that is something we have to do," said Michael Funk, the public works director for Ross Township. "We're working with all utilities to make this a safe project. That's a 20-foot ditch there."

    Work will likely continue through Friday.

    The sinkhole opened during heavy rain that moved through the North Hills.

    McKnight Circle is closed while the sinkhole is fixed.

     

