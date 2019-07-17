ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Some people in Ross Township have not had water since Tuesday morning, and it's partially because of a sinkhole that opened last week just off of McKnight Road.
Residents of Waldorf Apartments don't have water, in addition to not being able to use McKnight Circle to access their buildings.
Crews worked through the night to fix the sinkhole and restore water to residents.
They told Channel 11 they were trying to create a channel for water to flow before the strong rain comes and in order to do that, they had to stop water service.
"For our worker's safety that is something we have to do," said Michael Funk, the public works director for Ross Township. "We're working with all utilities to make this a safe project. That's a 20-foot ditch there."
Work will likely continue through Friday.
Here’s a closer look at that massive sinkhole. Crews are no longer inside of it making repairs. Trying to get you updates throughout the morning. ALSO, if you live in Waldorf Apartments—hit me up and let me know how your water situation is right now. THANKS! @WPXI pic.twitter.com/qUyYRyzqwQ— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 17, 2019
The sinkhole opened during heavy rain that moved through the North Hills.
McKnight Circle is closed while the sinkhole is fixed.
