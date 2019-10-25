BEAVER, Pa. - A man will stand trial for allegedly jumping on a teen while working as a caregiver at a facility for physically and developmentally disabled people.
Tyler Smith was in court Friday for a preliminary hearing at the Beaver County Courthouse. He is accused of jumping on top of a sleeping 13-year-old and injuring the teen's head and neck while working at the McGuire Memorial Home in New Brighton.
According to Smith's attorney, two charges were withdrawn because of the statute of limitations. His only remaining charge is endangering the welfare of children.
Investigators uncovered the evidence against Smith during a different investigation into another former caregiver. Last year, criminal charges were filed against Zachary Dinell. He is accused of taking hundreds of nude pictures and videos of adults and children. A co-worker also accused Dinell of rape.
Smith's trial is scheduled to start next spring.
