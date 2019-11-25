HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man wearing a mask stole cash from a safe, and forced a woman working into a room with no phone and barricaded her there at the Meadows Off Track Betting facility in Harmar Township, according to police.
Detectives said just before 10 a.m. a woman was the lone employee at the business on Anchor Drive. She said the building was locked at this time. As she was preparing to open, police said a man demanded her car keys and barricaded her in a room with no phone.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The man took cash from the safe and put it in a black trash bag. He left the building and took the woman's car. The vehicle is described as a 2005 Ford Escape, dark gray in color, with a PA Wildlife Conservation plate reading WR 23951 and a Slippery Rock sticker in the rear window.
The robber is described as a man standing about 5-feet, 4-inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a dark hooded jacket with the hood pulled up over a light-colored ball cap.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477), callers can remain anonymous.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman, man believed to have been shot to death by passenger in car, police say
- $12 million dollar tunnel approved in Cranberry Township
- Man possibly tried to lure girl who got off school bus in Ross Township, police say
- VIDEO: How the cost to repair your HVAC system could skyrocket next year
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}