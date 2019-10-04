PITTSBURGH - Medicinal marijuana in Pennsylvania is big business, with more than $400 million changing hands in the industry in the state since the program launched in February 2018.
We asked industry leaders questions about the first 20 months of the state's program and what the future might hold. CLICK HERE for some of their responses.
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Swimming in pot: $100K of marijuana discovered in backyard pool
- 'It's basically God hugging you': Teen who survived 2 tumors creates prayer blankets
- 11 fall festivals to check out in and around Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Teen paralyzed in gymnastics accident returns to Moon in emotional homecoming
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}