  • Men part of largest fentanyl bust in state history made along Pa. turnpike in court

    Updated:

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - Two New York men believed to be part of the largest fentanyl bust in state history made along the Pa. turnpike are in a Westmoreland County courtroom Thursday.

    Hector Taveras and Juan Gomez were pulled over on July 8 on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

    Related Headlines

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Westmoreland County news alerts CLICK HERE to find out how.

    According to Pennsylvania State Police, they found more than 3.5 pounds of straight fentanyl tucked away in a secret compartment. 

    Police believe the fentanyl was headed to Pittsburgh to be cut, packaged and sold on the streets of western Pennsylvania.  

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories