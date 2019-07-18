GREENSBURG, Pa. - Two New York men believed to be part of the largest fentanyl bust in state history made along the Pa. turnpike are in a Westmoreland County courtroom Thursday.
Hector Taveras and Juan Gomez were pulled over on July 8 on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, they found more than 3.5 pounds of straight fentanyl tucked away in a secret compartment.
Police believe the fentanyl was headed to Pittsburgh to be cut, packaged and sold on the streets of western Pennsylvania.
