  • Missing cat reunited with family who moved from Michigan to Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A cat once thought to be a stray was reunited with its family who moved from Michigan to Pittsburgh.

    According to a social media post, the cat's owners had to move overseas for a family member's military deployment. A neighbor was watching the cat named James. James got out and eventually was cared for among the neighborhood's other strays. 

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County newsCLICK HERE to find out how.

    The family recently moved back to the U.S. and now lives in Pittsburgh. Through the power of social media, James was reunited with his original owners!

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories