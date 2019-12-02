PITTSBURGH - A cat once thought to be a stray was reunited with its family who moved from Michigan to Pittsburgh.
According to a social media post, the cat's owners had to move overseas for a family member's military deployment. A neighbor was watching the cat named James. James got out and eventually was cared for among the neighborhood's other strays.
The family recently moved back to the U.S. and now lives in Pittsburgh. Through the power of social media, James was reunited with his original owners!
