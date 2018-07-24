GREENSBURG, Pa. - Thomas Stanko, the ex-boyfriend of missing Latrobe woman Cassandra Gross, will be in a Westmoreland County courtroom Tuesday for a plea hearing.
Stanko is expected to enter a plea on charges of operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock from January 2018.
These charges have no relation to the disappearance of Gross who went missing this spring and has not been seen since.
Stanko has been in the Westmoreland County jail since April after officers searched his house and his mother's house for clues in the disappearance of Gross.
He was charged with dozens of gun-related charges and receiving stolen property for items discovered in those searches, but those charges have since been dropped.
Stanko has repeatedly denied any involvement in Gross's disappearance. He has not been named a suspect.
WPXI news reporter Melanie Marsalko will be in the courtroom for the plea hearing. Refresh wpxi.com for updates
