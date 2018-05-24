  • Missing woman's boyfriend has probation, parole revoked in court

    Updated:

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - UPDATE 12:25 PM The parole and probation for Thomas Stanko has been revoked by a judge in court Thursday. 

    Stanko was in court facing probation revocation.  

    The estranged boyfriend of a missing Westmoreland County woman will face a judge Thursday.  

    Thomas Stanko will be in court for a probation revocation hearing.  

    Stanko has been in the Westmoreland County jail since April after officers searched his house and his mother's house for clues in the disappearance of Cassandra Gross of Latrobe.  

    Picture of Cassandra Gross. She was reported missing by her family. (4/18/18)
    Gross Family

    Investigators slapped Stanko with dozens of gun-related charges and a receiving stolen property charge for items discovered during those searches. 

    All of those charges have been dismissed.

    Stanko has not been named a suspect in her disappearance.  

    Gross hasn't been heard from since April 9. Police continue to search for clues in her disappearance. 

    WPXI news reporter Mike Holden will have the latest updates from the courthouse on WPXI Channel 11 News at noon. 
     

