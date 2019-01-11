  • Monessen mayor rebuked after being absent from meetings for nearly a year

    Updated:

    MONESSEN, Pa. - The Monessen Council has rebuked their mayor.

    Mayor Matt Shorraw and Councilman Gilbert Coles haven't attended council meetings in nearly a year.

    Councilman Anthony Orzechowski, who serves as the deputy mayor, has assumed the role of acting mayor until Shorraw beings to attend meetings again.

    Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is following this story and will have more details on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    RELATED:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories