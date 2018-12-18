UNIONTOWN, Pa. - More charges have been filed against a Fayette County mixed martial arts studio owner.
A third woman has come forward claiming William Bosley Jr. sexually assaulted her when she was a young, teenage girl.
According to a criminal complaint, the victim joined the Uniontown Fight Club when she was 14-years-old. After training her for approximately a year, Bosley began to text the victim about her body, the complaint said. Bosley also requested naked photos of the victim in order to better see the progress of her diet, the complaint said.
The criminal complaint also stated that while staying at Bosley's house for one night, Bosley entered the shower with the victim and touched her inappropriately. He then grabbed her hand and placed it on his privates. The victim told police she repeatedly told Bosley no, the complaint said.
Channel 11’s Cara Sapida is speaking to investigators about what they found when they searched Bosley’s home that led to the new charges, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
