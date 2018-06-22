More Lawrenceville businesses dealing with burglaries

PITTSBURGH - Two more Lawrenceville small businesses said they’ve recently dealt with break-ins and thefts.
Kinsman Shop and Merchant Oyster, both on Butler Street, each reported thefts over the last two weeks.
Kinsman founder Courtney Powell said around $1,500 in merchandise was stolen when somebody broke into her store.
RELATED: Lawrenceville businesses facing increase in burglaries
Merchant Oyster general manager Mara Letterle said two men with a bolt cutter stole a picnic bench from the front of her restaurant on Monday.
Pittsburgh Police said they’re investigating these incidents and at least two others reported last month.
How Lawrenceville businesses are responding to the thefts and surveillance video of two of the suspects ONLY on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Video shows Antwon Rose firing weapon in earlier drive-by shooting, sources say
- 19-year-old who was killed when 4 teenagers shot in car has been identified
- Man's legs amputated after parasailing accident in Myrtle Beach
- VIDEO: Officer who shot Antwon Rose in East Pittsburgh identified
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}