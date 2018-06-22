  • More Lawrenceville businesses dealing with burglaries

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Two more Lawrenceville small businesses said they’ve recently dealt with break-ins and thefts.

    Kinsman Shop and Merchant Oyster, both on Butler Street, each reported thefts over the last two weeks.

    Related Headlines

    Kinsman founder Courtney Powell said around $1,500 in merchandise was stolen when somebody broke into her store.

    RELATED: Lawrenceville businesses facing increase in burglaries

    Merchant Oyster general manager Mara Letterle said two men with a bolt cutter stole a picnic bench from the front of her restaurant on Monday.

    Pittsburgh Police said they’re investigating these incidents and at least two others reported last month.

    How Lawrenceville businesses are responding to the thefts and surveillance video of two of the suspects ONLY on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories